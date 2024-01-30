Manchester United star names Cristiano Ronaldo as the one former Red Devil he would have loved to play alongside

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo named Cristiano Ronaldo as the one former United player he would have loved to play with, as reported by Academy Arena Utd.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakout season this year at Old Trafford after having made his debut last season. He has featured in 11 games so far, and also recently grabbed his first senior goal against Newport County in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Ronaldo spent seven and a half seasons across two stints at Manchester United, from 2003 to 2009 and then 2021 to 2022. He made 346 appearances for the club, scoring 145 goals and providing 64 assists. He lifted three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy during his time at Old Trafford and also won the first of his five Ballons d'Or.

The Portuguese legend's contract with United was mutually terminated in November 2022 after he publicly called out their administration for not having made any progress since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

This happened right before Mainoo made his senior debut in January 2023, narrowly missing out on the opportunity to share the pitch with his idol.

Other academy graduates Dan Gore and Alejandro Garnacho were also asked the same question and answered with Wayne Rooney, the all-time top scorer in Manchester United's history.

Manchester United have been offered PSG forward on loan before transfer deadline: Reports

Manchester United have been offered the opportunity to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike on loan before the transfer window deadline on January 31, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Erik ten Hag seems to be keen on improving his attacking depth, but United aren't in the best financial shape to make a permanent transfer happen. Several first-team and youth players have already left the squad this window in search for more playing time, with not a single player being brought into the club.

Rasmus Hojlund is the only fit striker in Manchester United's squad at the moment, as Anthony Martial is recovering from an injury that required him to undergo surgery.

Serhou Guirassy, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Karim Benzema have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford this window. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has also reported that PSG are looking to work out a loan move for the forward before the end of the window. However, it looks unlikely that United will make a hasty move before January ends.