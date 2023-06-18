Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils backed to target Kylian Mbappe; Tottenham want Jadon Sancho, and more - June 18, 2023

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League in the recently concluded season. Erik ten Hag’s team also won the EFL Cup and reached the FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to target Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe this summer. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur want United winger Jadon Sancho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 18, 2023:

Manchester United backed to target Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe could be on the move this summer.

Acclaimed Journalist David Ornstein has backed Manchester United to consider a move for Kylian Mbappe.

The French forward’s future at Paris Saint-Germain remains up in the air at the moment, following his decision not to sign an extension. Real Madrid are heavily linked with a move for their long-term target.

Responding to queries for The Athletic, Ornstein said that Los Blancos could face competition from the Red Devils for the 24-year-old.

“Let’s say he moves — the first question then is ‘Where?’. Real Madrid have been most heavily linked, but you imagine there would be competition. For example, teams such as Manchester United also need a new forward. Right now, demand for that position is higher than supply,” wrote Ornstein.

He continued:

“Mbappe entering the market would increase the talent pool and could make it easier for clubs to recruit. But it might also block the path for someone such as Harry Kane if Madrid or Manchester United were planning to push for him but then choose to focus on Mbappe.”

Mbappe has expressed a desire to stay in Paris next season.

Tottenham Hotspur want Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho has admirers at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur are planning to sign Jadon Sancho, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward has been a disappointment since arriving at Manchester United in 2021. His situation has failed to improve under Ten Hag, so the player is linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

On The Last Word on Spurs podcast (as per Spurs web), Jacobs said that Sancho’s wages and the Red Devils’ asking price could pose a problem for Spurs plans.

“I think that Tottenham are looking at the possibility of Sancho because they see a real opportunity due to the player’s age and profile. But there are complications – one is fee, and two is wages. Manchester United, as I understand it, don’t have Sancho at the top of their list to sell,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“So, what will happen first is a conversation between Sancho and Erik ten Hag to understand the pathway for the player at Manchester United and the expectations for him heading into next season. And if Sancho moved to Tottenham, he may feel that he can get more game time, and we wait and see whether that is a defining factor or not.”

Jacobs added that Tottenham might have to pay above £60 million for Sancho.

“So, wages might be a problem but fee-wise, for the right number, Manchester United would consider a sale, and I think that number is going to be quite high.

"I don’t think Sancho is going to be available in the market for under £50m; it might even push £60m. So, it’s a big outlay,” said Jacobs.

Alejandro Garnacho’s rise at Old Trafford could further hinder Sancho’s chances at the club.

Harry Maguire set for future talks with Ten Hag

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Harry Maguire is preparing to have showdown talks with Ten Hag regarding his future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Maguire has dropped down the pecking order under the Dutch manager in the recently concluded season. With Manchester United heavily linked with Napoli's Kim Min-jae, the situation is unlikely to get better for Maguire.

The 30-year-old remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s no concrete interest in Maguire at the moment.

“There will be a direct conversation between Harry Maguire and Erik ten Hag soon. Sources feel there’s a concrete chance to part ways and leave the club also to help Harry playing more looking forward to the Euros.

"But the right bid has to arrive, so the process will take some time. Man United are open to letting him leave, but there’s nothing concrete with any other clubs at the moment,” wrote Romano.

Recent reports have linked Maguire with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

