Manchester United want to sign Chelsea and Arsenal target who could cost around £100m: Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Brentford forward Ivan Toney in the upcoming transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils are keen to sign the Englishman. However, his asking price, which is expected to be around £100million, will be an issue for the Old Trafford outfit.

Apart from Manchester United, other Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Chelsea are also eyeing a transfer move for Toney. During his 2022-23 season for Brentford, the 27-year-old recorded 21 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across different competitions.

However, earlier this year, he was banned by the English Football Association (FA) because of his gambling addiction. He was also fined $62,000 and he can't be a part of any soccer-related activity until January 16, 2024.

The Reds Devils completed the signing of Danish attacker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, earlier this summer. However, the 20-year-old has been inconsistent with goals. He's yet to score his first Premier League goal in eight appearances.

On the other hand, Mikel Arteta would be looking forward to adding a more reliable option to his list, which includes the names of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Moreover, Chelsea would be looking to sign a consistent alternative to Nicolas Jackson.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag fumes at referee after Copenhagen loss

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was fuming after the final whistle on Wednesday as he claimed that Marcus Rashford's red card changed the game for the Red Devils. The Dutch manager also said that two goals by Copenhagen shouldn't have been counted.

Erik ten Hag said that the Red Devils played good football, however, a majority of decisions went against them. Nevertheless, the former Ajax manager affirmed Manchester United will keep fighting because the football season is remaining. He said (via BBC Sport):

"Do you have one hour? I think first we played very good until the red card. The red card changed everything. Then it becomes a different game. We concede two goals that shouldn't count. It is disappointing."

"Not only tonight. We have to deal with many decisions against us in other games. That's how it is. But the season is long. At one point it will turn in our favour."

Playing against his former side, Rasmus Hojlund scored two early goals (3', 28') to give the Red Devils a decent lead. However, after Marcus Rashford was sent off in the 42nd minute, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves equaled the score for Copenhagen before the half-time whistle.

Bruno Fernandes helped United take the lead with a penalty (69'). However, second-half goals from Lukas Lerager (83') and Roony Bardghji (87') sealed the victory for the hosts at Parken.