"Matter of time, still in discussion" - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Manchester City's pursuit of Chelsea star

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently stated that Manchester City are progressing well in their pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic has emerged as a key target for the Cityzens this summer. Pep Guardiola's side have already agreed personal terms with the Croat. Romano claimed that the two Premier League clubs are currently finalizing the details of Kovacic's move. He reported on Twitter:

"Personal terms agreed since 10 days, no doubts. The contract is ready, set to be signed. Chelsea and City working on the final details of the negotiation, not sealed or done yet. Matter of time, still in discussion."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



◉ Personal terms agreed since 10 days, no doubts. The contract is ready, set to be signed.



◉ Chelsea and City working on the final details of the negotiation, not sealed or done yet.



Matter of time, still in discussion. Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



Kovacić agreed personal terms with City 10 days ago. All parties want the same — full agreement, expected very soon. More on Mateo Kovacić deal. Man City and Chelsea are in direct contact, talks are taking place — expectation is for deal to happen, just not done yet.Kovacić agreed personal terms with City 10 days ago. All parties want the same — full agreement, expected very soon. More on Mateo Kovacić deal. Man City and Chelsea are in direct contact, talks are taking place — expectation is for deal to happen, just not done yet. 🔵 #MCFCKovacić agreed personal terms with City 10 days ago. All parties want the same — full agreement, expected very soon. https://t.co/4SsWsdiRyl Some clarity on Kovacić◉ Personal terms agreed since 10 days, no doubts. The contract is ready, set to be signed.◉ Chelsea and City working on the final details of the negotiation, not sealed or done yet.Matter of time, still in discussion. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Some clarity on Kovacić 🔵 #MCFC◉ Personal terms agreed since 10 days, no doubts. The contract is ready, set to be signed.◉ Chelsea and City working on the final details of the negotiation, not sealed or done yet.Matter of time, still in discussion. twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Kovacic, 29, made 37 appearances for the Blues this past season, scoring twice and assisting two more. He has made 221 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit since joining from Real Madrid in 2018, scoring six and assisting 15. He has also won the UEFA Champions League with the club in 2021.

Manchester City, meanwhile, could lose Ilkay Gundogan in the summer as the German's contract is set to expire at the end of this month. Kovacic could serve as a great replacement for the German.

What did Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic say about Manchester City links?

City have become the best English club over the course of the last few years. They have been simply exceptional under Pep Guardiola, winning five Premier League titles in six years. City won the treble this season as well.

Kovacic, meanwhile, has immense experience in European and English football. Apart from his time at Chelsea, the Croat won three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

While addressing his links with City, the 29-year-old recently said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have one more year, this season was very bad. Everything is going towards the fact that after five good years I will change, but in football anything can happen. Right now, I’m focused on Croatia and the Nations League.”

He added:

“Manchester City is a top team and deserves to be in the Champions League final. That’s what I have to say. The summer is long, we’ll see what happens. Chelsea is phenomenal for me. I love the city and the fans, they love me, I have wonderful memories of them. We’ll see what happens.”

While it's hard to improve a team of City's caliber in any shape or form, a top talent like Kovacic can certainly do so. A move to Manchester looks imminent for the player at this point in time.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes