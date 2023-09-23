Mauricio Pochettino explains reason for picking 23-year-old Chelsea star as captain instead of Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provided his reasoning behind picking Conor Gallagher as captain over Enzo Fernandez. He stated that the Argentine midfielder's English was not good enough yet to be handed the armband.

Currently, Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Gallagher are the Blues' top three captaincy choices. James is currently injured while Chilwell was named on the bench last time out, meaning the midfielder captained the Blues for the first time.

Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League clash against Aston Villa in a press conference, he said:

"To clarify, I think maybe it was Thiago give it to Enzo but Enzo is still struggling with his English. If we need to communicate with the referee and everything I think Conor can perfectly do the job and for me I prefer Conor than Enzo because I think Conor can speak normally, English.

"I think Enzo is still not ready to be a captain. It is not only because of character or personality or profile. It’s about you need to communicate with the people and if you don’t manage still the language properly you cannot be captain no? I don’t know. Maybe I’m wrong but it’s my opinion."

Pochettino also explained why veteran defender Thiago Silva was not in consideration for captaincy. He lauded Silva's experience but emphasized the need for a youngster to have the armband, which would help them build for the future.

He added:

"Thiago is an experienced player that doesn’t need the armband. Then I think it’s important to build something for the future. Not only the present but the future. He is there and the captain is not only to put the armband on your arm."

Many felt that the decision was puzzling after Gallagher was heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino issues warning to Chelsea stars over discipline

Fernandez and Jackson have already received multiple yellow cards this season.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has urged Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez to be more careful in games. The pair have received multiple yellows this season and could be at risk of missing games.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's match against Aston Villa (via press conference), Pochettino said:

“We were talking about that today because we were in a meeting with him and also Enzo. Come on. A striker, four yellow cards only for talking with the referee? You need to get some yellow cards in different actions, not for that.

“It’s so easy, cheap yellow cards, and I think it is going to put the team in a very difficult situation, but he understood. He is young, needs to learn, improve, settle himself. I think he is going to be a fantastic player but he needs time. He needs to be clever not to protest to the referees.”

Jackson has gone into the referee's book four times in the league, while Fernandez has received two. According to PL rules, a player will be suspended for one game if he receives five bookings within 19 games.

Chelsea have endured a terrible start to the season, winning just one of their first five games. They will be hoping to get back on track against Aston Villa, who have nine points.