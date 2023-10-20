Mauricio Pochettino provides fitness update on Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Armando Broja and others ahead of Chelsea vs Arsenal 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has provided an injury update on his squad before their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Saturday, October 21.

The Blues have had an injury-plagued season so far with key players like Ben Chilwell and Christopher Nkunku out of action. A number of other players have also suffered injuries like skipper Reece James and Benoit Badiashile but they might be on their way to recovery.

In a pre-match press conference, Pochettino confirmed that Armando Broja is out for the Arsenal clash. Meanwhile, James, Badiashile, Axel Disasi, and Nicolas Jackson could be available. He said (via Football.London):

"We need to assess now because we finish training session late. We need to assess Axel, Reece, Nico. Broja is out. We have few players we need to assess to see if a few players can play or on bench."

"Benoit can maybe be available to be on the bench. Reece was training good the last few days. Now it is to talk with all of the medical staff to decide."

Pochettino also talked about the players who just recently returned from international duty, saying:

"Enzo trained yesterday, Caicedo arrived yesterday afternoon and was in a very good state. Today trained with us and today they are ready."

A return of some of the aforementioned players will be a big boost for Chelsea, who seem to be picking up their form in recent games. After a poor start to the season, they have won their last three games across competitions.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and welcome second-placed Arsenal to Stamford Bridge on Saturday for the London Derby. The Gunners are yet to lose in the league this season.