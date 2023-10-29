"Million miles away from Man City" - Paul Merson makes damning Manchester United claim after their loss in the Manchester derby

Pundit Paul Merson reckons Manchester United are way below Manchester City's levels after the Red Devils' defeat in the Manchester Derby on Sunday, October 29.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United suffered a throbbing 3-0 loss against Manchester City at Old Trafford. Erling Haaland scored twice (26', 49') while the last goal of the evening was scored by Phil Foden (80').

The Etihad outfit dominated the Red Devils at Old Trafford by keeping 61% possession, taking 10 shots on target, and completing 535 accurate passes. On the other hand, Manchester United only had three shots on target with 305 accurate passes.

After the game, famous football commentator Paul Merson took to social media and made a bold claim about the Manchester Derby, writing on X:

"Wow, that was a one sided Derby. Man Utd are a million miles away from Man City"

Manchester City are third in the Premier League table with 24 points, level with Arsenal and two behind Tottenham Hotspur. On the flip side, the Red Devils are in the eighth position with 15 points.

Before hosting City at Old Trafford, United were on a three-game winning streak across competitions. However, with the run ending, United have now defeated Manchester City only once in their last five fixtures.

Piers Morgan backs Cristiano Ronaldo and takes a dig over Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

English Journalist Piers Morgan has once again addressed Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United, taking a dig at Erik ten Hag. This comes after the Red Devils' defeat in the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Morgan pointed out United's 3-0 loss and stated Erik ten Hag wanted Cristiano Ronaldo out of the club. He also called the Dutch manager a fraud by sharing the former Real Madrid attacker's statistics for Al-Nassr and Portugal. He wrote:

"As Manchester United get humiliated by City at home, a reminder that Erik Ten Hag drove @Cristiano out of the club and said he’d lose no sleep over it… and that the same @Cristiano has since scored 43 goals for club & country this year. The guy’s a total fraud."

Ronaldo's explosive interview with the British journalist in November, last year, led to a mutual termination of his contract with United. The Portuguese had consistent problems with the Dutch manager as he wasn't getting a regular spot in the playing XI. He joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr earlier this year.