“Mommy taking advantage” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez shares workout video after putting kids to sleep

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has provided a brief look into the hectic life of a mother, sharing a video of herself after putting her kids to sleep on Instagram.

The sales assistant-turned-model has been with Cristiano Ronaldo since meeting him in Madrid in 2016. She has since stayed close to the Portuguese icon in every step of his career and currently lives in Saudi Arabia, where he plies his trade for Al-Nassr.

Georgina Rogriguez has two children with Ronaldo and is also the stepmother to his other three kids. The influencer, who boasts over 50 million Instagram followers, has previously opened up about how much she cherishes motherhood, saying that she prioritizes her children above everything else.

As much as one enjoys it, being the mother of five can be hectic and prevent one from having time for oneself. Georgina, though, finds ways to ensure that does not happen, as she did when she decided to work out after putting the children to sleep on Monday (August 28).

Ronaldo's partner shared a video of herself on an exercise bike at around 11:30 PM on Instagram and captioned it:

"Kids in bed and mommy taking advantage."

Georgina was working as a sales assistant at a Gucci retail store when she met Ronaldo. She has since made a name for herself as a model and a social media influencer. It is, therefore, important for the 29-year-old, who promotes brands like Guess and Alo Yoga on social media, to stay in shape.

Georgina Rodriguez's partner Cristiano Ronaldo preparing for Al-Shabab clash

Georgina Rodriguez's boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, might have gone to bed early, as he has a game against Al-Shabab on Tuesday (August 29). Al-Nassr host their Riyadh rivals at Mrsool Park in their second Saudi Pro League home game of the season.

Al-Nassr had a dissappointing start to the season, losing their first two league games against Al-Ettifaq and Al-Taawoun. Cristiano Ronaldo helped the team claim their first three points on Friday (August 25), leading them to a 5-0 victory over Al-Fateh. He bagged a hat-trick and an assist against the Al-Ahsa outfit.

Georgina Rodriguez's partner also guided the Riyadh-based club to a 4-2 win against Dubai outfit Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League qualifiers last week. He provided an assist on the night and helped Al-Aalami qualify for the competition's group stage.

Al-Nassr will hope to take their winning streak across competitions to three games when they face Al-Shabab.