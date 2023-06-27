“My choice comes from the heart" - Manchester United target explains reason for signing contract extension with current club

Adrien Rabiot has admitted his delight at signing a new contract at Juventus despite having the chance to join Manchester United. He claims that the decision was what his heart wanted and the Italian side is his home.

Rabiot was set to become a free agent at the end of this week as he was in the final few days of his contract at Juventus. The Italian side were keen on keeping him, but the contract was not signed until Tuesday morning.

Announcing the decision to extend his deal, Rabiot claimed that he was proud of extending his stay at Juventus. He added that the choice was simple as the club is his home and said on the club's Instagram account:

"I am happy and proud to be able to confirm that I will be a Juventus player again next season. My choice comes from the heart. I'm very attached to these colours and to this shirt. Juventus is home for me."

The Italian side released a statement on the one-year extension and it read:

"Adrien renews until 30 June 2024 and is ready to experience more emotions with the black and white shirt. 177 appearances, 17 goals scored, and three trophies won (a Scudetto, an Italian Cup, and an Italian Super Cup): this is the loot accumulated up to now, destined to be enriched again. The story is not finished. We still have roads to go side by side and we are ready to continue running together towards our goals. Congratulations, Adrien!"

Manchester United were hoping to sign the Frenchman this summer as they look to bolster their midfield.

Manchester United rejected Juventus star's demands

As per a report in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Adrien Rabiot was interested in joining Manchester United this summer. However, the Red Devils rejected the chance to get him as his demands were deemed too high.

The Italian publication claims the Frenchman wanted a 3-year deal with €10 million in wages per season. Additionally, he wanted €10 million as a signing-on bonus while putting pen to paper.

La Gazzetta dello Sport added that the conditions were rejected immediately by Manchester United and talks did not resume with the Juventus star. The Red Devils are still looking to bolster their midfield and The Atheltic have reported that they are locked in talks with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount for £50 million.

