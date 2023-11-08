"My duty is to defend my players" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta doubles down on refereeing criticism after scathing rant last week

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has emphasized his duty to defend his players after his astonishing rant on VAR's error in his side's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on November 4.

The Gunners locked horns with the Magpies at St.James' Park on Saturday. Anthony Gordon managed to find the back of the net in the 64th minute of the second half. However, upon review, multiple instances that could have led to the goal being disallowed were overlooked.

During the build-up, the ball seemed to go out of play in one clip while another showed Gabriel Magalhaes being pushed from behind. The goal was given regardless, allowing Eddie Howe's men to grab all three points from the encounter.

The officiating team's decision caused outrage among many, including Arteta, who did not hold back in his post-match press conference. The Spanish manager launched a ferocious attack on the referee, labeling his decision a disgrace.

Arsenal are set to face Sevilla next in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night (November 8). Ahead of the encounter, Arteta defended his comments as he told reporters (via BBC Sport):

"It is my duty to stand in front of you and give a clear and honest assessment. My duty is to defend my players and my club in best possible way. It is what I intend to do time after time. I always do it and will take my responsibility to do it. It's the way I am. I have to defend my club."

Following the match, Arsenal backed their manager's comments with an official club statement on their website, imploring PGMOL to raise the standard of officiating in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on two Arsenal stars ahead of Sevilla clash

Arteta has provided an injury update on Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus ahead of his side's clash against Sevilla. He has ruled out the Brazil international for the mid-week encounter while stating that Odegaard's availability is yet to be determined.

Jesus has been absent for the Gunners since picking up a hamstring injury in their first meeting against Sevilla in the Champions League on October 25. The contest ended in a 2-1 win for the English side.

Reports suggest that the former Manchester City forward could return to action sometime in December (via football.london).

Odegaard, meanwhile, was sidelined for Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Newcastle due to a hip injury. Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Arteta said (as quoted by the club's official website):

"Gabriel [Jesus] won’t be fit. With Martin, it’s still uncertain. The rest, no news so far."

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure a victory against the La Liga outfit.