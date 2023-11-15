National team manager backs player set to join Real Madrid in 2024 to become a legend

Real Madrid signing Endrick is poised to make his debut with Brazil's national team in the forthcoming World Cup 2026 qualifiers. His national team manager Fernando Diniz has now backed the teenage prodigy to become a legend, as he prepares to move to the Bernabeu in 2024.

The young forward's skills have not gone unnoticed, with Diniz bestowing high praise upon him. Ahead of their qualifier matches against Colombia and Argentina, he discussed Endrick, as reported by Ge Globo (via Madrid Universal):

"Endrick is a very special player. At his age, being able to produce what he’s already producing opens up the possibility of a bright future. He’s here because of his merit and his enormous future potential."

Diniz continued, labelling the youngster a future legend:

"He doesn’t have to be a pressurised player. We don’t have to expect everything from 17-year-old Endrick. I see huge potential. In the future, he could become one of those legendary players in Brazilian football. But time will tell."

Endrick's tenure at Palmeiras has been nothing short of remarkable, with a tally of 15 goals in over 50 appearances. The national call-up has placed Endrick in the same historical record as the legendary Ronaldo, as he is now the youngest Brazilian to join the Brazilian team at just 17. He will also get to train with his future comrades from Real Madrid, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

Financial constraints could affect Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Madrid is a transfer loaded with complexities, particularly in the financial aspect. The French superstar, whose contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to expire in June 2024, has been a long-standing target for the Madridistas.

However, the intricacies of this deal, even considering Mbappe joining the Spanish giants on a free transfer, are proving to be a significant hurdle. Eduardo Inda of sports outlet Okdiario shared insights on this development during an appearance on El Chiringuito (via Tribal Football):

"They tell me that it is very financially complicated. It is an operation that the first year could cost 300 million (euros) for the signing bonus and the salary."

The crux of the issue lies not just in the initial signing bonus but also in Mbappe's salary expectations. Inda pointed out that the forward's current net earnings at PSG amount to €35 million, but his expectations from Real Madrid would be substantially higher.

"It is an expensive operation. He wants to earn more than the net €35 million he earns now in PSG. It would be about €70 [million] gross. This player is paid a good part of the salary outside of France, from Qatar," he said.

This financial conundrum will put Real Madrid in a challenging position, as they might not want to spend such a massive amount on one player.