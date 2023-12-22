"Need to understand that this is not a charity" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino calls out players complaining over lack of game time

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it abundantly clear that his squad needs to embrace a no-excuses mentality, particularly when it comes to playing time.

Pochettino's statements were prompted by queries regarding the anticipated return of Blues midfielder Romeo Lavia from injury. Instead of focusing solely on the midfielder's fitness, Pochettino took the opportunity to address a broader issue within the team.

Speaking to the press ahead of their clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers, he emphasized the need for players to demonstrate their worth through training and impact (via GOAL):

"All of the players after a big period, they are desperate to be involved. Even a message for the player, they cannot make the mistake. They want to be involved but we are competing and the competition is serious. They need to train really hard every day, because they need to be an impact every time they go to the pitch. It's not pre-season games."

The Argentine tactician expressed frustration, not at the press, but at the attitudes surrounding certain players, saying:

"For many things it is an excuse, for many it is: 'I want to play, if I cannot play I cannot perform'. You need to understand but players need to understand that this is not a charity, that they are going to play... We need to win.

"The environment of the player is also disappointed... I am disappointed to have a player who should be important for us is not helping the team."

The Chelsea manager concluded:

"Maybe I am talking too much but come on, it is annoying me. Not you. People around the player, or the player. I am disappointed, the club is disappointed it is investing big to perform and score goals, pay the salary every month if you are injured or not performing. Who suffered us, who suffered for the coaches, for the club. It is to get the right balance."

Chelsea have signed a host of players since the summer of 2022, which has led to some players getting lesser playing time despite the injury issues.

Chelsea prepare for Wolves PL clash

As Chelsea prepare to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday (December 24), the stakes are high. The Blues sit in 10th place following a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United, and they are under intense pressure to climb the league standings.

The west London side have been grappling with a dismal away record, a stark contrast to their earlier season form. Despite securing a hat-trick of away wins between October and November, their fortunes have since taken a nosedive. Consecutive defeats to Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Everton have cast a shadow over their Premier League campaign.

Chelsea's last outing at Wolves ended in a disheartening 1-0 loss, a result that extended their winless run at Molineux since 2019. They will be hoping they can fix this when they visit the hosts on the weekend.

