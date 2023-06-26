"One of the premium midfielders in the world right now" - Pundit heaps praises on Liverpool transfer target

Former Venezuelan forward turned television pundit Ale Moreno recently heaped praise on Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella amid links with Liverpool. Moreno claimed that Barella is among the best midfielders in Europe and would make any team in the world better.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Barella in recent weeks although they are not the only Premier League club linked with the Italian midfield dynamo. Manchester United and Newcastle United are also thought to be monitoring the situation of the 26-year-old at the San Siro.

ESPN pundit Ale Moreno lavished praise on Nicolo Barella and insisted that he would elevate the standards of any top team. He told ESPN:

“You asked the question of Sandro Tonali, Would he make Newcastle better? There is no question, no matter what team Nicolo Barella ends up in, he is going to make that team better. I really think this is one of the premium midfielders in the world right now."

Moreno added:

“The personality, the presence and the talent that he brings to any club, he is going to make that club better and he’s going to make that team better."

Barella is a gifted midfielder blessed with technical abilities along with an ability to work hard for the team. He is a tireless runner who looks tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's system.

The Italian midfielder has been a key player for Inter Milan over the years and has won five trophies during his time at the club, including one Serie A title.

He also played an integral role in Italy's European Championship 2020 winning campaign. Barella scored nine goals and produced 10 assists in 52 games across competitions for the Nerazzurri in the recently concluded 2022-23 season.

Liverpool have already made their first signing of the summer in the form of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. However, the Reds are still understood to be in the market for further additions in the middle of the park.

Liverpool make €70 million offer to sign Real Madrid superstar

Liverpool have reportedly initiated talks with Real Madrid over a deal for midfielder Federico Valverde. According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, the Reds have made an offer of €70 million for the Uruguay international.

Real Madrid have already parted ways with a host of players this summer. Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz have all left on free transfers and Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez could be on their way out soon.

Federico Valverde, who has been an integral player at the Santiago Bernabeu, could also be on his way out. The 24-year-old could fall down the pecking order due to a large number of options in midfield.

Los Blancos boast the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, and recently acquired Jude Bellingham. It has been claimed president Florentino Perez could, therefore, be convinced to sell the Uruguayan.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a long-term admirer of Valverde due to his immense versatility and tenacity. Valverde scored 12 goals and produced seven assists in 56 games across competitions for Real Madrid last season.

