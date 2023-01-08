"Players decide where they want to play" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta on transfer target

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on the club's reported interest in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected for the Ukrainian winger. As per Fabrizio Romano, Shakhtar are looking at around €100 million to depart with their player this January.

Chelsea are also interested in signing Mudryk and have held talks with the Ukrainian club regarding the same.

The saga seems to be getting interesting as Arsenal try to complete a deal for the winger. Ahead of their FA Cup game against Oxford United on January 9, manager Mikel Arteta was asked about the club's links with Mudryk. He said in a press conference:

“Valuations have to be made between the selling club and the buying club, and it is difficult but it shows there are a lot of clubs with a lot of financial power to spend big amounts, and we have to compete with them."

He added:

“To be smart, we have to see good opportunities and we have to be attractive for players. At the end of the day, players decide where they want to play, and if they want to play for our club, that is great.”

Mudryk, 22, has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season for Shakhtar.

Mudryk, 22, has scored 10 goals and provided eight assists in 18 games across competitions this season for Shakhtar.

At Arsenal, the winger could compete with Gabriel Martinelli for the left-winger position. The Brazilian has been in prolific form as well, contributing seven goals and two assists in 17 league games.

He has helped the Gunners establish a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Arsenal closing in on signing attacker in January

As per Corriere dello Sport, the north London side have advanced in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has fallen out of favor under manager Diego Simeone and is looking for an exit in the January transfer window. The Spanish side are open to a loan move but are looking for over €21 million in loan fees.

This could make the deal difficult, but as per the aforementioned report, Arsenal are closing in on bringing Felix to the Emirates.

The Portuguese has started just six La Liga games for Atletico Madrid this season but has contributed four goals and three assists in 13 appearances. He also scored a goal and provided two assists in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Portuguese has started just six La Liga games for Atletico Madrid this season but has contributed four goals and three assists in 13 appearances. He also scored a goal and provided two assists in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

