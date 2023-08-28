Real Madrid become most visited football club website in the world, beats all-time record for unique users 

Real Madrid continue to display their dominance as one of the most followed football clubs in the world. According to statistics released by Similarweb, Los Blancos' website has become the most visited football club's page online for the seventh year running.

Real Madrid's website averaged around 8.9 million visits per month over the previous year. They also managed to beat their own all-time record of 66.7 million unique users over the past 12 months. The figure for that portion of time represented an increase of 38%.

Real Madrid published a statement on their website outlining their digital achievements. They recorded 108 million sessions and more than 506 million page views, both tallies which exceeded the numbers from the previous year.

Further statistics indicate the age group dynamics of most visitors on the club's website. Around 74% of all of their views come from mobile devices while 48% of all their clicks are from people between the ages of 18 and 34.

Real Madrid eye Kylian Mbappe alternatives as transfer window end draws close

It is unlikely that Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain this window.

Real Madrid are reportedly considering other options for the striker position with a move for Kylian Mbappe in the immediate future believed to be unlikely.

According to El Nacional, Los Blancos are still keen on signing the French superstar. However, club president Florentino Perez has identified two alternatives should the Spanish giants be unable to sign Mbappe.

Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus and Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan are on their list. The club are aware of Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) demands for Mbappe. They were hopeful that they would bring their asking price down with the end of the transfer window drawing closer but that hasn't been the case.

The 24-year-old has had an interesting summer with the French side. He refused to trigger an extension in his contract that would eventually allow him to depart the French capital for free next year. To avoid losing him for free, Les Parisiens were willing to let go of the star attacker, with multiple clubs displaying interest.

He was left out of the team's pre-season tour to Asia and was also made to train away from the first team. Since then, however, he has returned to the side. He came off the bench against Toulouse and got his first start of the season against RC Lens, bagging a brace.