Real Madrid want to keep on-loan star at the club beyond the current season - Reports

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are reportedly looking to offer a permanent contract to Spanish forward Joselu Mato, who is currently on loan from Espanyol.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the La Liga giants are impressed with Joselu's performance in the ongoing season. As a result, they are planning to keep the Spaniard as a backup option for the likes of Endrick and possibly, Kylian Mbappe.

The 34-year-old, who was a part of Real Madrid Castilla between 2009 and 2012, emerged as a reliable performer at the Santiago Bernabeu this term. Joselu has made 39 appearances this season, bagging 13 goals and three assists for Real Madrid across all competitions.

The Spaniard joined the La Liga giants as a replacement for French forward Karim Benzema, who signed a contract with Al-Ittihad last summer. However, despite having a different playing style, he quickly joined the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo in the attacking line.

To sign Joselu on a permanent deal, Los Blancos will have to pay €1.5 million to Espanyol in the upcoming summer transfer window. Real Madrid are currently in the top spot in La Liga with 75 points in 30 matches.

Next up, Madrid will host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at Santiago Bernabeu on April 9 (Tuesday) in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

River Plate not ready to negotiate the release price of Real Madrid linked star - Reports

River Plate are not ready to negotiate the release clause of Franco Mastantuono, who is currently on the transfer radar of Real Madrid, as per Argentine outlet TyC Sports.

The Argentine defender is among the most talked about young players in the world currently. Chelsea and Barcelona are also interested in signing the 16-year-old apart from Real Madrid.

The River Plate academy star has made ten senior appearances for the Argentine club, where he has scored once. As per the aforementioned report, Franco Mastantuono has a release clause of €45 million and his current contract with the Argentine side is set to expire in the summer of 2026.