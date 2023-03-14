Rio Ferdinand believes Chelsea will beat Manchester United in race to sign striker valued at over £100 million

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tipped Chelsea to beat his erstwhile club to secure Napoli striker Victor Osimhen's signature.

Osimhen, 24, has elevated himself to one of the most lethal finishers in the world with his fine performances for Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has helped his side launch a shock Serie A title push with his league-high 19 goals from just 22 appearances so far.

A mobile attacker blessed with pace and finishing, the 23-cap Nigeria international has recently attracted a lot of interest from a number of big clubs across Europe. However, his valuation of £134 million, as per Italian newspaper Il Mattino, is expected to ward off potential suitors.

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, Ferdinand asserted that Chelsea will opt to pursue Osimhen over Harry Kane in the upcoming summer. He said:

"I reckon Chelsea will go for Osimhen this summer. Manchester United are going to go for Harry Kane. Kane isn't going to Chelsea from Spurs, no chance."

According to 90min, Chelsea have entered the transfer race to snap up Osimhen ahead of the 2023-24 season. While Napoli are prepared to demand his full value due to the player's current deal until June 2025, the Blues are adamant in their stance. The Premier League outfit are expected to include Romelu Lukaku in a player-plus-cash transfer.

The Blues have also scouted Brentford's Ivan Toney, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani. The Blues tried to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram last month as well.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in need of a striker after Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated last November.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”



“You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”



Jason Cundy urges “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”“You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”Jason Cundy urges #MUFC to sign Harry Kane this summer 🔴 “Man Utd need to strong arm Spurs.”👏 “You’ve seen what Casemiro can do. Who cares if you over pay? Go & get Harry Kane and you’ll be right up there.”Jason Cundy urges #MUFC to sign Harry Kane this summer 🔥 https://t.co/eXurpWnmdf

Manchester United and Chelsea-linked star urged to clear air about transfer intentions

Speaking on Vibe with FIVE, Rio Ferdinand has urged Harry Kane to make a clear statement of intent over his future amid transfer speculations from Manchester United and Chelsea. He said:

"If you play football as a young kid, what is your goal? To win trophies. That doesn't change as you get older, you want to win trophies, if you can. Not everyone has the opportunity because they don't play for the right clubs, then you start changing your goals."

Backing Kane to secure a move to Old Trafford, Ferdinand added:

"He is at Spurs, who want to win trophies. They can't, they don't. Since the Champions League final, they have gone backwards in terms of closeness to winning things. They are nowhere near it. But you have to ask him, tell us, 'I want to be a one club man, I want to have a statue, I'm Mr. Spurs.' We will all say, 'Well played, that's fine.' But there is a chance to come to Manchester United now."

Kane, who has a contract until June 2024 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has scored 270 goals and laid out 63 assists in 424 matches across all competitions for his boyhood club.

Poll : 0 votes