Rio Ferdinand names 5 players in the PL who might have helped Manchester United star score 'five or six goals by now' this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named five wingers in the Premier League who would have helped Rasmus Hojlund score his first league goal by now.

The Denmark international is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League for the Red Devils. He joined United following his switch from Atalanta in a deal reportedly worth £64 million, rising to £72 million with add-ons.

Hojlund has become a fan-favorite at Manchester United despite being unable to open his account in the league. The Dane has impressed the Old Trafford faithful with his exceptional work ethic and desire on the pitch.

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that the Dane has not gotten enough service from his teammates, especially the wide players. The former England defender also named five Premier League wingers who could have ensured Hojlund scoring five or six goals by now.

Ferdinand named Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, Everton wingers Dwight McNeil and Jack Harrison, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy, and West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen. Ferdinand said on Vibe With Five, as quoted by Football 365:

“If Man United had [Michael] Olise, Jack Harrison, [Dwight] McNeil at Everton, Jacob Murphy at Newcastle – any one of those four wingers, I reckon he [Hojlund] would have five or six goals by now. Why? Because they cross the ball. All four of those boys, their first thought is, get the ball, head down, either beat the full-back and cross or give me a yard and cross the ball."

The former Manchester United defender has claimed that Hojlund needs better service from wide players, which simply has not been the case.

“He [Hojlund] needs service. Bowen [is another who would help Hojlund]. These guys want to provide, we’ve got wingers who either want to get a shot off, shoot, beat someone.”

Despite Hojlund's struggle for goals in the Premier League, the Dane has found his scoring boots in the Champions League. The 20-year-old has already found the back of the net five times in five games in the continental competition and jointly leads the scoring charts.

Manchester United willing to sell superstar to raise funds with PSG keen for a deal

Manchester United are reportedly willing to offload Brazilian superstar Casemiro to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as they look to reinvest in their squad. As per reports from French outlet GFFN (via Sports Zone), the French capital club are willing to make an offer for the experienced defensive midfielder.

Manchester United signed Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022 for a fee of £60 million, potentially rising to £70 million. He had an excellent debut season for the Red Devils but has not been at his best this season and has struggled when he has been fit this campaign.

Academy product Kobbie Mainoo has deputized for Casemiro since he has been out with an injury since Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford in October. With no return date set for the Brazilian to return, he could be offloaded by Erik ten Hag, as per reports.

The Red Devils are unlikely to recoup the fee they paid for Casemiro just 18 months ago but his freeing up his wages will also be a major boost for the club.