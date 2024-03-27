Romeo Lavia sends heartfelt message to Chelsea supporters as Blues star is ruled out for rest of season through injury

Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia has penned a heartfelt message to the Blues faithful after being sidelined for the rest of the season through injury.

The London giants beat competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool to sign Lavia from Southampton for £58 million last summer. The Belgium international moved to Stamford Bridge on the back of an impressive season that saw him 34 appearances for the Saints.

However, the transfer has not gone according to plan so far, with Lavia restricted to just 32 minutes of playing time across competitions this term. The midfielder's only appearance for Chelsea came in their 2-1 league win against Crystal Palace in December.

The 20-year-old missed the first half of the season due to an ankle injury, while a hamstring issue has kept him sidelined since December. It has now emerged that he will not return to action before the end of the campaign, handing a major blow to Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Lavia, meanwhile, took to social media to express his disappointment at his debut season at Chelsea. The former Southampton star added that he is determined to regain full fitness and help the team in the future. He wrote on Instagram:

"Hi Chelsea family. As you may know and despite my countless efforts, I will be missing the remainder of the season. This has been a frustrating season for me, not being able to help my teammates. I love this squad, this badge and being on the pitch more than anything."

"Trust that I have given my all everyday to get back. Thank you for the love, support and critics because they all affect me positively and keep me going. Can't wait to give it back and share many special moments together. See you soon."

Chelsea and others react to Romeo Lavia's post

Romeo Lavia's Instagram post has been received well by fans, garnering over 22,000 likes and 1,400 comments. Chelsea were among those to send their wishes to the Belgian, writing:

"Back stronger."

Ian Maatsen, who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund, reacted to Lavia's post with two heart emojis. Blues defender Benoit Badiashile, meanwhile, wrote a few words of encouragement:

"We got you bro"

Fellow midfielder, Lesley Ugochukwu, who has also been sidelined with an injury, stressed the need to trust God, writing:

"God's time is the perfect time bro!"

Lavia also received support from former Southampton teammates Valentino Livramento and Sam Edozie.