Roy Keane names just seven Manchester United stars he'd definitely keep from current crop, Marcus Rashford snubbed

Former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane has claimed that he would retain just seven players from the current Red Devils squad if given a choice. Erik ten Hag's side have had a dismal start to the season and Keane has urged for a major squad overhaul.

The Manchester United legend made the claim while speaking to Ian Wright, Jamie Carragher, and former United teammate Gary Neville on the Stick to Football podcast, as reported by The Daily Star.

The players Keane would have kept are Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, captain Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, and Mason Mount. He also claimed that he would rather keep Erik ten Hag at the helm because he does not believe that the Dutchman is the reason behind the club's struggles.

Keane also claimed that he would give the duo of Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford one last chance to prove their worth at Old Trafford. Among the major names Keane claimed that he would offload are Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Harry Maguire.

Manchester United find themselves in the sixth place in the Premier League table and are already out of the League Cup. They also finished rock bottom in their Champions League group, which means they have also failed to qualify for the Europa League.

Jaap Stam criticizes big money Manchester United signing after UCL elimination

Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam has hit out at Antony following the Brazilian's poor showings for the Red Devils. The 23-year-old started for Erik ten Hag's side in their 1-0 home defeat against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (December 12).

The former Ajax winger failed to make an impression against the Bavarian giants as the Red Devils crashed out of the competition by finishing at the bottom of their group. Speaking on the Stick To Football podcast, Stam claimed that Antony is not good enough to wear Manchester United's colors. He said (h/t Football365):

"From what I've seen from Antony, he's not good enough for this level that we're looking for at United. Because you're also looking for a player who can have a difficult time and struggle when he comes in, but where he is making progress to get to that level."

Stam added:

"When you're looking at Antony now, at this moment, you don't see where he can make the progress to make the next step in the Premier League to be up there with the top wingers who can make a difference."

The Brazil international has been poor for Manchester United since his reported £85 million switch to Old Trafford. He is yet to score or assist a single goal this season following a below-par debut season last time out.