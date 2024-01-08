"Since I was little I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid" - Arda Guler speaks out after making debut for Los Blancos in win over Arandina

Arda Guler has revealed that making his Real Madrid debut was a dream come true moment after taking the field for Los Blancos against Arandina on January 6. Guler was replaced in the hour-mark by Federico Valverde after being named in the starting line up for the Copa Del Rey clash.

The 18-year-old playmaker joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce for a reported fee of €30 million, penning a six-year deal at the club. However, back-to-back injury blows (meniscus and then muscular issues) had prevented the young prodigy from making his professional debut for Real Madrid.

Playing his role in Madrid's 3-1 win against Arandina, Guler spoke to the media after the game (via MadridXtra on X):

“I’m very happy to debut and excited because this was my childhood dream. Since I was little I dreamed of playing for Real Madrid.”

Los Blancos won the round of 32 match courtesy of goals from Joselu (54'), Brahim Diaz (55'), and Rodrygo (90+1'). Nacho's own goal in the dying embers of the match (90+3') denied Kepa Arrizabalaga the clean sheet.

Guler had an impressive outing on his debut, accurately playing 35 out of his 39 attempted passes with an impressive 90% accuracy. He completed one cross and played one long ball.

He also had one shot on target and created one big chance. The youngster completed two dribbles and even hit the woodwork once. Guler also won three ground duels.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reflects on Arda Guler's debut

Carlo Ancelotti was happy with Guler's debut but admitted that they must be cautious with his development and fitness after returning from the injuries.

He told the media (via Los Blancos' official website):

"Arda Güler performed well for an hour. It was important for him to get used to playing with the team. He will gradually build up his fitness level and intensity. We have to be patient with him, but he showed his quality in the first half. It's important that he's back."

Ancelotti added:

"He has personality and character, and that's good. He has good quality with his left foot, but character is an important aspect to do well at Real Madrid.”

Next up for Los Blancos is a Supercopa de Espana semi-final showdown against arch-rivals Atletico Madrid on January 10.