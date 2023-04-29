"Slightly worrying" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Tottenham

Former Liverpool defender turned television pundit Mark Lawrenson has made his prediction for the Reds' Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fifth-placed Spurs will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's side in a big game at Anfield on Sunday, April 30.

Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to secure a 2-0 win against the north London giants and win their fourth game in a row. The pundit told PaddyPower:

"Liverpool, at the moment, have won three on the bounce, even though they’re conceding goals which is slightly worrying. I’m going to go for a fourth consecutive win. Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham."

Tottenham Hotspur held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at home in midweek, coming back from 2-0 down.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have seen a slight upturn in their form over the past few weeks.

The Merseyside giants have won three games on the bounce and won 2-1 in midweek against West Ham United.

The Reds have a solid record against Tottenham in recent times, having lost just one of their last 20 games against the Lilywhites in the Premier League.

Klopp's side are unbeaten in this fixture since a 4-1 defeat in 2017 and won the reverse leg 2-1.

Mohamed Salah scored twice for the Reds while Harry Kane found the back of the net for Spurs.

Liverpool and Tottenham to compete for Bundesliga defender's signature

Liverpool are reportedly set to face a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer.

As reported by Football Insider, the 23-year-old is certain to leave the German club with his contract expiring in the summer.

A number of Premier League clubs are understood to be keen on the Europa League-winning defender on a free transfer.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly keen on the Frenchman as they look to bolster their backline after their disappointing seasons.

Ndicka has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Auxerre in 2018.

The Frenchman has made a total of 177 appearances for the Bundesliga side to date and has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists.

He is a left-footed defender who is pretty solid on the ball and has excellent recovery pace.

Ndicka has been capped by France at the youth level and has nine caps across various age groups.

The defender has made 38 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt across competitions this season, helping them keep nine clean sheets.

Poll : 0 votes