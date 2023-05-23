"Stinking up multiple positions", "Most useless player" - Fans slam Barcelona star for 'absolutely useless' performance in 3-1 loss to Valladolid

Barcelona suffered their second straight loss as they were defeated 3-1 by Real Valladolid in their latest La Liga clash. Fans on Twitter reacted after watching the action unfold.

The Blaugrana entered the clash on the back of a 2-1 loss against Real Sociedad. They got off to a poor start against Valldolid, and Andreas Christensen scored an own goal within two minutes. A penalty goal from Cyle Larin and another from Gonzalo Plata made it 3-0 for Valldolid.

Robert Lewandowski, much like in the last game, scored a last-ditch goal that turned out to be a consolation. Barca lost their second game in a row, while Valldolid managed three massive points in their relegation battle.

Fans, though, were unhappy with Eric Garcia's performance during the game. The Spaniard, who started as a right-back, played in multiple positions during the game.

Fans criticized his performance, with one writing on Twitter:

"Barça losing to get Espanyol relegated. Good minutes for Pablo Torre. Eric García stinking up multiple positions on the pitch. Disney statpadding to solidify the Pichichi. We cooked tonight."

Another fan claimed:

"Bro Eric Garcia has to be the most useless player ever in the whole wide world."

Garcia has now made 30 appearances for the Catalan club across competitions, including 17 as a starter in the playing XI. His displays, however, has been far from convincing.

Fans lambasted the player, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Barcelona's defeat against Real Valldolid:

Subham @CourageFCB



Daddy To Many 🇦🇷 @OnyemaElijah4 Bro Eric Garcia has to be the most useless player ever in the whole wide world Bro Eric Garcia has to be the most useless player ever in the whole wide world

ウスマン ™️🇦🇷 @Thv_5th Eric Garcia has no business playing for barca Eric Garcia has no business playing for barca😭

Adrian @adriannjhh @FCBarcelona Ferran and Eric garcia must find the door out of this club asap @FCBarcelona Ferran and Eric garcia must find the door out of this club asap

Musk Jnr. 🀄🇦🇷 @_FarouqOlami Eric Garcia is such a bad footballer man. Any opportunity we get to ship him out must not be taken for granted Eric Garcia is such a bad footballer man. Any opportunity we get to ship him out must not be taken for granted

Joshua Samaraweera @joshsamaraweera Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso are absolutely useless. Get rid of them both or put them on the reserves next season Eric Garcia and Marcos Alonso are absolutely useless. Get rid of them both or put them on the reserves next season

Barcelona's Eric Garcia's game against Valldolid by numbers

While Eric Garcia completed 65 passes during the clash against Real Valldolid, the Barcelona star lost possession 14 times as well. He also completed only one of his two attempted tackles and made no interceptions during the game.

Overall, it was not a very convincing performance from the Spanish international. These types of performances have become a regular for the former Manchester City player since his move to La Liga.

He has failed to make a permanent place for himself in the team's backline. The likes of Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen, and Ronald Araujo are Barca's first-choice defenders at the moment. With performances like the one against Valldolid, it will be hard for Garcia to get himself back on the team.

