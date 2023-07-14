"Surely going to cook", "About time" - Fans react as Arsenal finally announce the signing of Jurrien Timber

Arsenal fans on Twitter are delighted to see the announcement of the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The Gunners have completed a €40 million move for the Dutchman. He arrives as a top prospect to the Gunners. He can play as a centre-back or as a right-back.

Along with his defending skills, Timber is also known for his passing ability. He completed more passes (399) than any other player in the final third in Europe's top five leagues during the 2022-23 season.

Coming through Ajax's academy, Timber made 121 senior appearances for the club and also contributed six goals and four assists. He won two league titles, among other honors.

Arsenal already have the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior. Hence, Timber's arrival is set to give the Gunners further solidity in their back line.

"Our Timber we are surely going to Cook."

"About time."

When Virgil van Dijk praised Arsenal's new-signing Jurrien Timber

There is no denying the fact that Jurrien Timber is one of the most talented defenders in world football at the moment. The Dutchman possesses a great passing range, making him an asset for any team. Arsenal have really got a gem in their hands.

Apart from that, the 22-year-old defender's reading of the game is something to behold. He went through the entire 2021-22 season without getting a single yellow card, a remarkable feat for such a young player.

Speaking about Timber, the Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup (via Evening Standard):

“I wasn't nearly as far along as he is now [at the same age]. I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential.”

Coming from a seasoned defender like Van Dijk, it was praise of the highest order for Timber. Fans will hope that the Dutchman can find his feet quickly and become a top success at the Emirates.