"Thank you for everything and more" - NBA superstar LeBron James reacts as Jurgen Klopp announces Liverpool exit

NBA superstar LeBron James has shown his appreciation for Jurgen Klopp, who announced his surprising decision to leave Liverpool at the end of this season.

James, who has a minority stake in the Merseyside club, shared his thoughts on social media, where he wrote:

"THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING AND MORE!! You are one helluva manager and you’ll never be forgotten and more importantly YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE!! The Reds will miss you!!"

Klopp seemed set to stay at Anfield until the end of his contract with the club, which was set to expire in 2026. The German tactician joined Liverpool in 2015 and has been with the Merseysiders for nine seasons.

He explained his decision in an interview with the club's media, stating (via Sky Sports):

"It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again."

Klopp added:

"After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth - and that is the truth."

"My resources are not endless" - Jurgen Klopp reveals reason behind Liverpool exit decision

Since taking over Liverpool in 2015, Klopp, 56, has led the team to six major trophies, including the Premier League and the Champions League. He recently told the club's owners about his decision to step down, before making the public announcement.

He later said in a special press conference after the announcement (via Sky Sports):

"I've been doing this for 24 years. You invest everything you have. I did that and it was never a problem. I realised that my resources are not endless. I preferred to give absolutely everything to this season and then have a break or to stop. We are no young rabbits any more and we don't jump as high as we did."

Liverpool sit on top of the table in the Premier League this season with 48 points after 21 games, five ahead of second-place Manchester City, who have played one game less.

They have reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where the Reds will face Chelsea at Wembley on February 25. They are also alive in the Europa League and the FA Cup.