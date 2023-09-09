"That guy should just retire", "Betting on his team to concede" - Fans roast Harry Maguire as he marks England teammate in draw against Ukraine 

Fans have lambasted Harry Maguire for his role in Ukraine's opener as England drew 1-1 in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in Warsaw on Saturday (September 9).

The Manchester United defender was a questionable selection in Gareth Southgate's squad, having accrued just 23 minutes of game time at his club this season. His selection in the starting lineup raised more eyebrows.

Maguire did his cause no good as he inadvertently marked his defensive partner Marc Guehi in the lead-up to Ukraine's 26th-minute opener in Warsaw. Oleksandr Zinchenko put Ukraine in the lead as they drew first blood after soaking up some English pressure.

Just before half-time, though, the Three Lions restored parity, with captain Harry Kane playing in Kyle Walker for his first England goal. Bukayo Saka hit the post at the hour mark, but a winner was not to be as Southgate's side's perfect start in the qualifying group ended.

Fans tore into the embattled Maguire for his role in Zinchenko's goal, with one tweeting:

"That guy should simply retire."

Another chimed in:

"This guy needs to retire completely from football."

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Southgate's men lead qualifying Group C with 13 points from five games, six clear of second-placed Ukraine, who have a game in hand.

Struggling Harry Maguire has support of England boss Gareth Southgate

Harry Maguire had a torrid outing in Warsaw.

Harry Maguire has endured a torrid start to the season. After a move to West Ham United collapsed due to disagreement on personal terms, the Englishman stayed put at Manchester United but has struggled for game time.

After not featuring in the first three league games of the season, he came on for 23 minutes in the 3-1 loss at Arsenal last weekend just before the international break. Nevertheless, England boss Gareth Southgate retained his faith in Maguire despite his limited game time in club football.

Following the 1-1 draw with Ukraine, he said about Harry Maguire (as per Express) that the defender has the full support of the management, considering his experience:

"He's looked good. He's training with top players every day. Obviously, he got into the game the other day at a critical point. As a defender, that's not ideal to come into a game in that situation."

"But, of course, he's a very experienced player, and he's looked very good in training. Harry knows where our support is"

Maguire is expected to start the friendly against Scotland on Tuesday (September 12).