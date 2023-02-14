"That’s not acceptable" - Mikel Arteta slams VAR decision that cost Arsenal 2 points in the Premier League title race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not happy with the VAR error that cost the Gunners two points during their match against Brentford. While Leandro Trossard gave the north Londoners a second-half lead, Ivan Toney found the equalizer minutes later.

Ethan Pinnock and Christian Norgaard both played crucial roles in the build-up to Brentford's goal. However, both players were in offside positions. The VAR team, led by Lee Mason, failed to spot the instances.

Had Arsenal won the game, they would have taken a momentary eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Arteta has now revealed his displeasure at the officiating. Ahead of the clash against the Cityzens, the Spaniard told the media (via football.london):

"We ended the game with a huge anger because that wasn’t a human error, that was a big not understanding your job and that’s not acceptable. That costs Arsenal two points."

The Professional Game Match Officials Board (PGMOL) issued an apology to the Gunners for the error. Arteta reacted to the apology, saying:

"We appreciate the apology and the explanation at the same time. That’s it. We have to move on. That has made the players, staff and our fans stronger to pass this hurdle that they put on us. I will only be satisfied if they give me the two points back which is not going to be the case."

Arteta's team have suffered on multiple occasions this season due to errors from VAR. Despite that, they sit atop the Premier League table. With 51 points on the board from 21 games, they hold a three-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played one game less.

Gary Neville outlined approach Pep Guardiola should take ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently pointed out the approach Pep Guardiola should take with his players ahead of the clash against Arsenal. Neville said (via Sky Sports):

"I’m not sure Guardiola’s wired the same way, but Sir Alex (Ferguson) would’ve been getting right into us in the 24-48 hours leading up to Wednesday night. He’d be saying, 'This is it, you go there on Wednesday and you win the league.' Not that we would - not that City will if they win on Wednesday - but it’s that mentality."

The clash at the Emirates is expected to be a cracker. The two teams met once earlier this season. Guardiola's lot emerged victorious in that FA Cup clash, ousting the Gunners from the competition.

