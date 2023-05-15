“That’s the first thing we have to be concerned about” – Jurgen Klopp makes bold prediction about Manchester United’s remaining games

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Manchester United and Newcastle United to win their remaining Premier League games this season.

That would, of course, mean that Liverpool miss out on a top-four finish and with it, UEFA Champions League football next season. The Reds face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday (May 15).

The Merseyside giants are on a six-game winning run that has propelled them to fifth in the standings. They have 62 points from 35 games- four less than both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

The Magpies lead the Red Devils on goal difference. Ahead of his team's trip to East Midlands, Klopp told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"Still I expect United and Newcastle to win all their games. That means we have to win all of our games anyway to keep distance from the team behind us. That’s the first thing we have to be concerned about. If not, then we will see what happens, but in the moment, nothing really changed."

Manchester United's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 13 snapped their two-game Premier League losing streak. The Red Devils face Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on May 20 before hosting Chelsea and Fulham.

Their season ends with an FA Cup final against Manchester City on June 3. Newcastle, meanwhile, end their season at Chelsea after hosting Brighton & Hove Albion and Leicester City.

Liverpool end their campaign with two home games - Aston Villa (May 20) and Southampton on the final day of the season (May 28).

Christian Eriksen sets target for Manchester United ahead of final three PL games

Midfielder Christian Eriksen has said that Manchester United must target picking up maximum points in their three remaining league games of the season.

Manchester United need six points to ensure UEFA Champions League qualification, considering Liverpool can amass a maximum of 72 points this campaign. Eriksen says that the Red Devils' best chance of picking up points is at home.

The Denmark international said (via the Express):

"We know where we can pick up extra points, because at home, at the moment, we're feeling very, very secure. But when you lose two games, the extra pressure is on. We've shown the character and the quality to be where we are. We're just going to focus on us. For us, it has to be three wins in the last three games."

United haven't lost a league game at home since the opening gameweek of the season when they lost 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

