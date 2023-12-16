"That’s a massive issue" - Chris Sutton blames 2 Manchester United stars for Rasmus Hojlund's poor form

Football pundit Chris Sutton has pointed fingers at two Manchester United stars for the struggles of striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Scotsman reckons Hojlund's poor form is down to the lack of adequate support from Anthony and Marcus Rashford on the flanks.

Recall that United splashed a reported whopping €75 million to sign Hojlund from Atalanta during the summer. Although the player has shown flashes of his brilliance by scoring five times in the UEFA Champions League, his overall level of performance, especially in the Premier League, leaves a lot to be desired.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about why the striker has failed to hit the ground running at Old Trafford, Sutton highlighted the sub-par efforts of United's wingers.

“I don’t want to keep going back to Manchester United, but we watched Hojlund the other night, I felt really sorry for him,” Sutton said It’s All Kicking Off podcast, as quoted by the Mirror.

“I feel really sorry for him. He looks like a player that is a little bit low on confidence now, but I don’t think that he has an understanding of how he can score a goal at Manchester United because the wide players want the ball for themselves."

The Scotsman went on to specifically mention Antony following his poor display in the 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek. Sutton criticised the Brazilian's failure to connect with his teammates properly when in possession.

Expand Tweet

“Antony, the other night, never got his head up. Pass, follow, link-up – there aren’t combinations, and that’s a massive issue," added the pundit.

Manchester United will be back in action in the Premier League on Sunday (December 17) at leaders Liverpool. It's highly likely that Hojlund will be in action.

Rasmus Hojlund's numbers for Manchester United this season

Since switching to Old Trafford during the summer , Rasmus Hojlund has played 20 games for United across competitions, recording five goals. As mentioned above, all his strikes have come in the Champions League.

He scored once in United's 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich in their campaign opener. He also struck twice against Galatasaray at home on matchday two in the 3-2 defeat before adding a double in the 4-3 defeat at FC Copenhagen on matchday four.

However, the striker is yet to get off the mark in 12 Premier League outings. Will be do that at the home of the current leaders?