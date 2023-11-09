"The best players don’t go to Manchester United anymore" - Ex-Chelsea star Ruud Gullit makes damning claim about the Red Devils

Former Chelsea star Ruud Gullit has stated that Manchester United no longer attracts the best players in the world. He believes that the top stars are more interested in Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea as they are showing promise.

He went on to take shots at the former Manchester United players who have turned pundits. Gullit believes that they will not be returning to the club any time soon but are ready to put pressure on the club.

He was talking on William Hill's Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan when he said:

"The best players don't go to ManUtd anymore. They go elsewhere and now Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea have the best players. United don't have all of the top players, so to rule in the way that they did in the 90s is no longer possible. Everybody around United wants them to be the best and they are living too much in the past. They have former players on television telling them that that's the case which makes it difficult for a coach because they want those times to come back, but they won't come back, at least not now."

Roy Keane and Gary Neville are the top former Manchester United players who are pundits on Sky Sports and have managerial experience.

Manchester United appointing Erik ten Hag was a surprise, claims Gullit

Ruud Gullit has claimed that Manchester United's decision to appoint Erik ten Hag came as a surprise for many in The Netherlands. He added that it was a difficult task for the manager and added that it was a huge risk too.

Talking further on William Hill's Up Front podcast with Simon Jordan, he said:

"ManUtd were changing coaches for all manner of reasons and then all of a sudden they took on Erik ten Hag, which was also a surprise for people in Holland. I think he has a difficult task. He didn't have a background which suggested that he would be able to deal with the pressures of managing ManUtd, so for United to pick him was a risk for the club as well as Ten Hag himself."

Ten Hag managed to end Manchester United's trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup last season. He also managed to secure a top 4 finish, but his side have struggled this season.

The Red Devils are 8th in the Premier League with 6 wins and 5 losses this season. They are at the bottom of the UEFA Champions League group table with 4 points from as many matches.