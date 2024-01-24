"The Premier League is totally different" - Andy Cole urges Manchester United to avoid signing one of Erik ten Hag's former players 

Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole reckons the club shouldn't sign defender Matthijs de Ligt, who has previously worked under Erik ten Hag.

United have been linked with a move for De Ligt, who is also open to leaving Bayern Munich (via Metro). He is currently recovering from an injury but has made just 13 appearances across competitions for the Bavarians this season. Hence, he could leave for more playing time.

However, Cole believes Manchester United shouldn't sign De Ligt and pointed to his struggles at Bayern and previously Juventus. He also highlighted other failed United signings like Antony and Soyfan Amrabat, who previously worked with Ten Hag.

Cole told Betfair:

"If he’s had tough times at both Juventus and Bayern Munich, then how can you suggest that he will be a success at Manchester United?

"Matthijs is another player that’s played for Erik ten Hag and the majority of signings that Erik’s made during his time at the club have been players that he’s managed previously. The Premier League is a totally different league and the ocean is very, very big when it comes to players."

Cole also speculated that this is one of the reasons why INEOS, who recently bought a 25% minority stake in United, will take over their transfers. He said:

"How many other managers in the Premier League have the same approach to transfers? Especially at the top, top level.

"This is probably why there’s speculation suggesting that INEOS are going to restrict his influence over transfers. I think it’s a good thing to be fair because Manchester United can now cast their net wider."

De Ligt, 24, has previously played 80 games under Ten Hag at Ajax and also registered eight goals and five assists. He then joined Juventus and spent three years there before joining Bayern.

Manchester United attacker to be out for 10 weeks

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United striker Anthony Martial will be out of action for 10 weeks. The Frenchman has undergone groin surgery and will recuperate from the same.

Martial has had a tough 2023-24 season so far. He's already missed four games due to illness and made 19 overall appearances. He has started just seven games across competitions and registered two goals and two assists.

The France international will now miss a fair chunk of games more. His contract expires in the summer and he is expected to leave the club as a free agent.

The 28-year-old joined United from AS Monaco back in 2015. He has since scored 90 goals and provided 55 assists in 317 games for the Red Devils.