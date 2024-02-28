“The most unique player in the world” - Shakhtar CEO tells Chelsea how they can get the best out of Mykhailo Mudryk

Shakhtar Donetsk CEO Sergiy Palkin has offered Mauricio Pochettino some advice on how he can unlock underperforming Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk's full potential.

The Blues secured the Ukrainian winger's services from Shakhtar in January 2023 for a substantial £88.5 million fee. He has failed to live up to his price tag and struggled to establish his place in the team's starting XI since his arrival.

Mudryk registered 15 Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season, starting just seven, and of the 26 games he's featured in this term, the Ukrainian has started only 12.

In that time, Mudryk has registered just four goals and five assists. While he has come under criticism for his underwhelming displays, Shakhtar CEO Palkin believes the winger requires more attention from the coaching staff to perform at his best. He said (via GOAL):

"I can tell you that, for me, Mudryk is the most talented and unique player in the world. I believe that in order to get the maximum from Mudryk, as they anticipate, you need to invest in him. And these investments are not money. The investment is time with the coaching staff to communicate with him and to work closely with him."

"He is a young boy and he changed from the Ukrainian Championship for the English Premier League. It’s a completely different world, with completely different levels, with football that’s completely different. I believe that if the coaching staff dedicates some time to him, he will return three, four or five times more."

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table, 17 points adrift of the top four.

"He’s probably about two years behind" - Pundit claims Nicolas Jackson is not fit to be a Chelsea striker yet

Former Chelsea man Scott Minto believes Nicolas Jackson is not good enough to be the club's main striker yet. While acknowledging the Senegalese forward's work ethic, the pundit remained critical of his finishing.

The Blues signed Jackson from Villarreal last summer for a reported £32 million. The striker has racked up the numbers, recording nine goals and three assists in 28 matches this season.

However, he's also received criticism for missing chances and being inconsistent in front of goal. Following the Blues' 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday (February 25), Minto said on talkSPORT (via OneFootball):

“It’s all about goalscorers, it’s all about putting the ball in the back of the net. Nicolas Jackson, I felt worked hard against Liverpool, but he’s probably about two years behind being a Chelsea striker.”