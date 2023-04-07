"There is absolutely no chance" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for crucial Liverpool vs Arsenal encounter

BBC pundit Chris Sutton recently predicted that Arsenal will secure a 3-1 victory over a struggling Liverpool side at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, April 9.

Sutton has pointed out the Reds' shortcomings at the back and believes that Mikel Arteta's side are more than capable of exploiting a weak backline.

The former player-turned-pundit further stated that Jurgen Klopp's side will not be able to keep out Arsenal's attack and will not keep a cleansheet as they did against Chelsea in mid-week.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Chris Sutton was quoted as saying the following:

"I have to hold my hands up and admit I got it wrong a lot with my predictions for Liverpool this season because I kept thinking they had turned a corner - and they haven't done."

He added:

"There is not a lot wrong with their forward line but their defence is just not good enough and I am amazed Jurgen Klopp's side kept a clean sheet against Chelsea. They won't keep Arsenal out on Sunday, though. There is absolutely no chance of that. The way Arsenal are playing, I am expecting them to turn up at Anfield, play with a swagger, and cut right through Liverpool."

Arsenal's record at Anfield has not been the best in recent times. Chris Sutton, however, believes that the Gunners will finally break their hoodoo this time around.

"The Gunners have not won there since September 2012, when Mikel Arteta was playing for them, and in the past this might have been a trip they feared. Not any more," he added.

As things stand, Mikel Arteta's side are at the top of the Premier League charts, having picked up 72 points from 29 games. They are eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City. The Gunners, however, have played one game more than the defending champions.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are struggling to keep up in the race to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Reds are eighth in the standings, having accumulated just 43 points from 28 games. They are currently on a three-match winless run in the league.

How did Arsenal do against Liverpool earlier this season?

The Gunners have a chance of doing a double over Liverpool this season should they beat them at Anfield on Sunday.

The current league leaders secured a narrow 3-2 victory at the Emirates Stadium when the two sides last played against one another in the Premier League back in October.

Bukayo Saka netted a brace on that occasion for the Gunners, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring the other goal. Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino were the goalscorers for the Reds.

