"There are not many such players in Europe" - Liverpool and Arsenal learn fee required to sign target as club director names transfer price

Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly expected to fork up over £50 million for Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. According to HITC, the Ukrainian is expected to command a massive fee, with multiple Premier League sides interested. Alongside the two, Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are also believed to be watching the player.

Shakhtar's football director, Darijo Srna recently opened up on the fee demand for Sudakov, saying (via Sport24):

“Shakhtar’s president (Sergei Palkin) wants to get big money for Sudakov. If he wanted to get 40 to 45 million (euros), he would have already given him to Napoli.

“But Sudakov is a unique footballer. He does a crazy amount of work and has a head on his shoulders. There are not many such players in Europe. Sudakov will leave for a very large sum. I’m sure it’s more than 60 million euros.”

The report also claims that Serie A side Napoli already had an approach worth around £30 million rejected for the 21-year-old last season. He profiles as an attacking midfielder similar to Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison. Sudakov also recently spoke about being inspired by Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, saying (via Sport Ukraine):

“I would like to look to the future, that I have the opportunity to move to another team. However, now everyone is watching and talking only about those players who score goals and give assists. I give an example of (Jude) Bellingham."

Sudakov has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the Ukrainian side this season, scoring eight goals and getting three assists.

Liverpool and Arsenal among teams interested in Serie A star: Reports

Barella could be on the move in the summer.

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella has emerged as a target for Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer window. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Italian could leave the club as they face financial issues and may be forced to sell their top players.

The 27-year-old is one of Serie A's most talented midfielders, playing a vital role as the Nerazzurri have romped to the Scudetto this season. He has two goals and seven assists in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal could be keen on adding a midfield partner to club record-signing (£100 million) Declan Rice, who has impressed this season. Meanwhile, Liverpool could look to continue a revamp of their midfield after signing the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, and Wataru Endo last summer.