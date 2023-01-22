"There is only one Messi, we saw that at the World Cup" - Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag makes interesting claim on PSG superstar

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has made an interesting claim on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

The Red Devils boss has claimed that the Argentine superstar is a one-of-a-kind footballer and cannot be compared to anyone else.

The Dutchman claimed that the world witnessed Messi's genius at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He told Sky Sports, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"There is only one Messi, we saw that at the World Cup. The rest have to work and be part of a team."

Manchester United will take on league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday in what could be a crucial game in deciding the fate of the title race.

The Red Devils could close the gap to five points if they can secure a victory at the Emirates, but a defeat would increase the gap to 11 points.

Erik ten Hag also hailed Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard as well as Manchester United stand-in captain Bruno Fernandes. He said:

"They are two great players. So skilful and they score goals. They symbolise the modern footballer in their attitudes. They play good football and they know they have to work for the team, they are team players and use their abilities to make their team better so the individual skills are in the interests of the team."

The Red Devils will miss their star midfielder Casemiro against Arsenal with suspension but Ten Hag has named four leaders in his side. He said:

"I have many leaders in De Gea, Varane, Eriksen and Shaw. He has shown so much progress in his personality and leading by example, I have no worries about leadership and with this team, we beat them the first time and in this team, we have confidence."

He added:

"It will be close, it is about detail and being good in the execution of the game plan. We are in good form and we have a good chance."

Manchester United and Newcastle United to battle for Real Madrid star

Manchester United and Newcastle United could reportedly go head-to-head for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema in the summer.

As reported by El Nacional, both Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner.

Benzema's contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and there has not been much progress regarding a new deal.

As reported by the Spanish outlet, Newcastle United and Manchester United are both ready to make an offer for the Real Madrid legend.

