"There’s been a concern" - Journalist provides update on Arsenal star amid injury fears 

In a recent segment on his YouTube channel, journalist Charles Watts dispelled concerns regarding Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. The player was substituted at half-time during Ghana's friendly against Mexico, fueling speculations regarding his fitness.

Watts indicated that the substitution was a premeditated tactic and not an indication of a fitness setback for Partey. Ghana are fully aware of the player's prior, prolonged injury layoff with the Gunners, and opted for a cautious strategy in terms of his game time. The journalist said (via TBR Football):

“There’s been a concern doing the rounds today because he [Partey] played for Ghana overnight in their friendly against Mexico which they lost 2-0 over in the United States. Started the game but only lasted 45 minutes, was replaced by Chris Hughton at half-time."

“My understanding of it is that this was just sort of a fitness related thing, as in a prearranged type thing. ‘We’ll give him 45 minutes and carefully manage fitness’, Ghana are well aware he’s only just come back from a long injury.”

This approach is in line with Arsenal's own management of Partey, especially considering his recent return to the pitch.

Partey had clocked only around 20 minutes of action in the Gunners' 1-0 win over Manchester City prior to the international break. Therefore, the Ghana international will need to be cautiously reintegrated back into the squad.

His stats for the 2023-2024 Premier League season so far - four matches played with a cumulative 251 minutes - show the club are wary about his fitness issues.

Arsenal and Barcelona vie for rising star Arthur Vermeeren's signature

Barcelona and Arsenal are set to face each other in the transfer market, for 18-year-old Royal Antwerp sensation Arthur Vermeeren's signature.

Pegged as a natural successor to Oriol Romeu, Barca have had their scouting lenses on Vermeeren, having observed him in action against them earlier this season. He has already played 10 matches in the Pro League A this season, impressing with a goal and two assists, and is considered a prodigious talent.

The scouts from Camp Nou have returned to Catalonia with glowing evaluations of the young midfielder, sealing his spot high on the list of potential recruits. However, according to The Express (via Football Espana), it appears that Arsenal have stolen a march on Barcelona, propelling themselves ahead in the pursuit of Vermeeren.

The report suggests that a figure in the ballpark of €20 million could tip the scales in favor of the Gunners. Barca may not have the financial muscle to match such an offer.