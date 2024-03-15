"There's nothing to dislike about him" - Graeme Souness praises Arsenal superstar, says he's a 'big fan' of the player

Pundit Graeme Souness has praised Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard for his performances for the club, and his qualities as a footballer in general.

In his exclusive for Mail Online, Souness wrote about Odegaard's overall qualities, highlighting his unique style of captaincy:

"I'm a big fan of Martin Odegaard. There's nothing to dislike about him. He has great energy, he's a cute passer of the ball, gets his fair share of goals and he leads by example.

"He doesn't strike me as a captain who would dig his teammates out, he prefers to show them how it's done."

Souness comments' come after Martin Odegaard's impressive performances for Arsenal over the last two years. The Norwegian made 45 appearances for the Gunners across competitions last season, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists.

This year, he has already bagged nine goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances across competitions. His contributions have helped Mikel Arteta's side replicate their title challenge from last season.

Despite starting slower than they did last time, Arsenal are currently first in the Premier League. They have earned 64 points from 28 games, winning 20 of those and earning a goal difference of +46. They lead Liverpool (64pts) on goal difference, and Manchester City in third place by one point.

The Gunners will now have a two-week sabbatical before they travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City on March 31.

Harry Kane's excellent record against UCL opponents Arsenal

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will bring truckloads of experience with him when his Bayern Munich face the Gunners in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

The Englishman has made 19 appearances against Arsenal while playing for Spurs, scoring 14 goals in the process.

Expand Tweet

The Bavarians will count on their talismanic striker to perform in a crunch clash between two of Europe's best teams at the moment.

Harry Kane has made 34 appearances for Bayern since joining last summer, scoring a mind-boggling 36 goals and providing 11 assists. Of those, six goals and three assists have come in eight Champions League appearances and Kane will continue to build on that tally.