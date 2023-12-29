“There is something in there” - Gary Lineker admits Chelsea star is now starting to win him over with performances 

Premier League icon Gary Lineker sees potential in Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk and has been impressed with his recent performances.

The Ukraine international joined the ranks at Stamford Bridge in an £89 million move from FC Shakhtar Donetsk in the January transfer window at the start of the year.

He failed to live up to the expectations naturally attached to such a price tag and was under massive criticism as a result. Mudryk was goalless in 15 Premier League appearances for the west London outfit during the 2022-23 campaign.

The winger had a slow start to this season as well, scoring three goals and providing two assists in 17 league appearances so far. However, Lineker sees some promise in Mudryk, who has netted twice in his last three matches across competitions for Chelsea.

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker said about the Ukrainian (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“We have talked about their signings but I see something in Mudryk. I think there is something in there. He scored a goal, he has three goals now, he is quick. He shows a few signs, he ought to as he cost £100 million but that’s not his fault.”

The Blues are currently tenth in the league standings amid poor form under Mauricio Pochettino. They are 12 points adrift of the top four.

"He’s making it very, very hard for himself" - Pundit calls out Chelsea star for performance in Crystal Palace win

Former Chelsea star Mario Melchiot has called out Nicolas Jackson for his performance against Crystal palace on Wednesday (December 27). The Blues secured a 2-1 victory over Roy Hodgson's men thanks to goals from Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Jackson put on a lackluster display, registering only one touch in the opposition box. The Senegalese forward also missed a massive one-on-one chance against Palace keeper Dean Henderson.

Speaking of Jackson's performance, Melchiot told ESPN (via Metro):

"Jackson is making it really tough. Today [against Crystal Palace] I watched him and he’s making it very, very hard for himself."

The Dutchman added that the Chelsea striker lacks composure in front of goal. When asked whether Jackson has the potential to become a top striker, he said:

"He has the speed and the power but he doesn’t have the calmness in his head that I feel a proper striker needs. He’s not an old guy, he’s still got time but the only thing he needs to work on is the calmness."

The Blues signed Jackson from Villarreal in the summer for a reported £32 million. The Senegal international has recorded eight goals and an assist in 22 appearances across competitions this season.