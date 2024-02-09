“These three would make a good table” - Chelsea women’s star picks Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among 3 players she’d like to invite for dinner

Chelsea forward Mayra Ramirez has named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as two men's footballers she would like to invite to her dream dinner table, along with Colombian legend Carlos Valderrama. Ramirez named United States forward Alex Morgan and Brazil's Marta as the women's players she would like to share the table with as she looked up to them.

Ramirez, who was signed from Levante for a world-record fee in women's football, was asked by Sky Sports to name the three players she wanted to invite to her dream dinner table. She was quick to name Valderrama before adding Ronaldo and Messi. She said:

"For me, a Colombian, Valderrama. He left a legacy in Colombia. I love Messi and Cristiano, so these three would make a good table! If we are talking female players, Alex Morgan, Marta, they are the ones you look up to when you are young."

Ramirez joined Chelsea in the winter window after Sam Kerr was ruled out of the season with an ACL injury. The 24-year-old caught the eye of the Blues after she scored six times in seven Liga F matches this season.

Rivalry with Lionel Messi is over, claims Cristiano Ronaldo

In September 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi was over. He believes that their legacy will continue but they are no longer competing with each other.

He was quoted by GOAL as saying:

"We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing. He makes his way, I make mine, even if we are playing outside of Europe. He's done well, from what I've seen. It's about continuing, the legacy continues."

He added:

"Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi. I don't see the rivalry like that. The rivalry is gone. It was good, the spectators liked it. We shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I'm not saying friends, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Lionel Messi also heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo in October last year and stated that he enjoyed the wonderful battle between the two. He said:

"It was a great battle, from a sporting point of view. We fed off each other's rivalry because we're both great competitors. He, too, always wanted to win everything, all the time. It was a very enjoyable time for both of us and for everyone who loves football. I think we deserve a lot of credit for having managed to stay at the top for so long."

Ronaldo was left fuming on Thursday, February 8, in the Riyadh Season Cup final after Al Hilal fans started chanting Messi's name. Al Nassr lost the match 2-0 despite Al Hilal being without Neymar.