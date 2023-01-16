"They are 100% in the title race" - Manchester United backed to challenge Arsenal for Premier League title

Former Manchester City manager Stuart Pearce has backed Manchester United to enter the title race with Arsenal. He believes the Red Devils are heading in the right direction and can challenge for the top.

Manchester United moved to within one point of second-placed Manchester City after winning 2-1 in the Manchester derby. Marcus Rashford scored the winner minutes after Bruno Fernandes scored a controversial equalizer.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pearce claimed Erik ten Hag's side is 100% in the title race after the win at Old Trafford. He claimed that the Red Devils' game against Arsenal next Sunday could be crucial. He said:

"I was asked the exact question pre-game and I said 'if they win [against City] they are 100% in the title race'. They go to Arsenal next week and I tell you what, for all of us on the outside, what a game we have on our hands. They just keep coming thick and fast in this division and they are well and truly in the title race."

Are Manchester United in the title race with Arsenal?

Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out a title challenge from Manchester United this season. The Dutchman claims his side has a chance to get to the top, as the season is not even at the halfway point.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website after the win over Manchester City, Ten Hag said:

"I think we can talk about titles in January," he said. "We are not even halfway and there is a lot to come, I think, a lot of games but in our game as well, there is a lot to work on. We can achieve something in this season, I'm convinced about that but there is still a long way to go about to restore Man United back to where they belong."

The Red Devils are on a winning run but still remain nine points behind league leaders Arsenal. The two sides face each other on Sunday at Emirates.

