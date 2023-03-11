"They deserve the three points today" - Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Bournemouth is justified

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Bournemouth deserved all three points against his side on Saturday (11 March). The Merseysiders suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium which could potentially damage their top-four aspirations.

Phillip Billing scored the only goal of the game while Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool in the second half.

Following the game, Klopp has claimed that his side never really looked at their usual best against Bournemouth. The Liverpool manager also heaped praise on the Cherries for perfectly implementing their game plan and exploiting his side on the break.

Klopp told BT Sport:

“It was never really our game. We were dominant in the first half but mostly we put the ball in at the wrong moment against a compact side. They had their counter-attacks they wanted to have. I really think the spaces we had to play were super clear, super open. The rest was more or less, busy with covering other spaces, we didn’t use that often enough, and didn’t enjoy the challenge to face a deep, compact side."

"It’s clear we cannot get through with all the balls but it was like we didn’t get through and things didn’t work out. Little things which make a massive difference and then we go 1-0 down, not helpful obviously in the counter-attack."

Klopp admitted that Gary O'Neil's side deserved all three points against his side and said:

“It was clear from the first second that we come here, Bournemouth are fighting to stay in the league, wonderful club, wonderful city, they want to stay in and they do really well. Results were not going in the right direction in the last few months but the performances look different and so they deserve the three points today, that’s it.”

Liverpool have missed the chance to break into the top as a result of the defeat at Bournemouth while the Cherries moved out of the relegation zone.

Liverpool have 9-man transfer target list ready for the summer transfer window

The Merseysiders have reportedly prepared a nine-man wishlist for the upcoming summer transfer window. As per Sky Sports, the nine-man shortlist includes three defenders and six midfielders.

In defence, the Reds are said to be monitoring RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan N'Dicka and Ajax's Jurrien Timber. Meanwhile, in the defensive midfielder role, they are reportedly tracking Ajax's Edson Alvarez, AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer and Wolves' Ruben Neves.

Liverpool are also thought to be eyeing Leicester City's Youri Tielemans, Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.

