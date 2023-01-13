“They look leggy and easy to get at” – Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction as Liverpool prepare to face Brighton 

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has made a bold prediction for the Reds' upcoming Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on January 14.

The Merseysiders are coming off a 3-1 defeat against Brentford in their previous Premier League clash, while Brighton beat Everton 4-1.

Lawrenson predicted that his former side will face yet another defeat. He believes Brighton will edge the Reds out with a scoreline of 2-1. In his prediction for Paddy Power, Lawrenson wrote:

"Brighton will fancy their chances here. They should have won at Anfield earlier in the season in what ended in a 3-3 thriller. Liverpool’s midfield at the moment looks very sparse. It’s not firing and they look leggy and easy to get at."

He further added:

"Brighton have got loads of money for the likes of Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Graham Potter and got better! They are one of the best run teams in the league and they’re still a nice club and run by good people. Even back in my days there they did things the right way and their recruitment is spot on."

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League, with 28 points on the board after 17 games. Brighton, meanwhile, are just a point behind them.

Liverpool managed Jurgen Klopp spoke ahead of the clash against Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp emphasized the importance of the game. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, he said (via the Reds' official website):

"Yeah, for us, can we make any difference between the games? I'm not sure. All the games are really important and it's a very, very important game for us for different reasons."

He added:

"So, it's interesting that the second part of the season, after the World Cup, we start now with two wins [and] then we lose a league game and then we draw a cup game. The results are the results but, of course, there were parts of performances [that] we didn't like. That's true as well."

He also pointed out the injury issues that Liverpool are currently going through, as he said:

"Yes, we have problems, everybody knows with [the] injuries [and] these kind of things, but we still could've done better. We could have used our opportunities better and all these kinds of things, so that's what we are constantly working on."

He added:

"Obviously it's really tricky that the squad is not the biggest in the moment. We have to be really careful with the games coming up, but still the training week was really good, I liked it a lot."

The Reds could potentially be without striker Darwin Nunez for the trip to Brighton.

