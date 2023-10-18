“They paid the going rate” – Michael Owen delivers verdict on Manchester United summer signing, labels him as ‘top-class’

Former Manchester United attacker Michael Owen believes Red Devils' summer signing Mason Mount will come good in the future.

The England international decided to move away from his boyhood club, Chelsea, to Old Trafford in the summer on a £60 million deal. Since joining the Manchester outfit, Mount has managed just four Premier League appearances owing to a minor injury.

Although the former Blues man is yet to perform at his best, Owen believes that Mount is top-class and will eventually do well in a Red Devils shirt. Speaking on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE, he said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"Mason Mount is obviously a top-class player. He is a very good signing. I think they paid the going rate. I think it is a decent chunk of money, but he is young, he is English, he is going to be there for a long time.

“He is obviously a very good player. I don’t think anyone can complain about that signing. I think it is a very solid signing. You know what you are going to get."

From six appearances across all competitions, Mount has managed just one assist, which came in the Carabao Cup, and is yet to score his first Manchester United goal.

With Chelsea, the 24-year-old midfielder managed 195 appearances for the senior team, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists across all competitions. He won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 with the Blues, among other honors.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane likely to feature in weekend Sheffield United clash

Raphael Varane (via Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is likely to feature in the Red Devils' next Premier League match against Sheffield United on Saturday (October 21). Doubts linger over the former France international's fitness after he missed the 2-1 win against Brentford before the international break (October 7).

Club manager Erik ten Hag clarified that the center-back suffered a minor setback, claiming that Varane would've featured had the game taken place a few days later. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He [Varane] couldn't make the [Brentford] game as he had a minor issue. If it was two or three days later, he could have made it, but now it was too short."

This season, the former Real Madrid man has appeared five times in the Premier League, missing the other three ties due to injuries. Likely to feature, Varane will look to help 10th-place United secure all three points in their upcoming away clash.