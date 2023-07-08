“They will fit perfectly together” – Ex-Arsenal star believes new signing will be ‘captain on and off the pitch’ for Mikel Arteta

Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit reckons Arsenal have secured a bargain signing in the form of Declan Rice. The Gunners have agreed a £100 million plus £5 million move to sign Rice from West Ham United.

While Rice's technical abilities as a midfielder are well appreciated, Petit thinks the 24-year-old will bring leadership qualities on and off the pitch. About Rice's arrival at the Emirates, Petit said (via talkSPORT):

“A bargain. You can see the quality he has already at such a young age and his experience. He’s got leadership qualities, too, and that winning mentality."

He added:

“Leadership is something that has been missing for a lot of years at Arsenal.… but I think that Declan Rice is a captain on and off the pitch. The way Declan wants to play, and the way Arteta wants his team to play, I think they will fit perfectly together.”

Rice captained West Ham United to the UEFA Europa Conference League glory last season, so he already knows how to lead a big club.

With Granit Xhaka leaving for Bayer Leverkusen, the Gunners needed a stout presence in the middle of the park. Rice is set to bring that to the Emirates.

Granit Xhaka heaped praise on Mikel Arteta for helping Arsenal return to UEFA Champions League

Granit Xhaka was a key player for Arsenal last season, as the Gunners secured a second-placed finish in the Premier League. The Swiss midfielder made 47 appearances across competitions, scoring nine goals and providing seven assists.

Xhakarecently credited Arteta for helping the north London-based side get back to the UEFA Champions League after a fairly long absence. About his former team, the current Bayer Leverkusen midfielder said:

“He’s a coach I respect immensely. A coach who understands an incredible amount of football. Someone who sees football with completely different eyes.

"I had a great relationship with him. Thanks in part to him, we achieved what was missing for years: the Champions League."

The Gunners have been on a upward curve since Arteta took over at the Emirates. They had a phenomenal campaign last term and were quite close to winning the Premier League before falling short.

