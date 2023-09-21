Thierry Henry rates Arsenal's 2023-24 UEFA Champions League chances after 4-0 PSV win

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has had his say on the Gunners' 2023-24 UEFA Champions League hopes. The Frenchman believes the north London outfit's hectic schedule of fixtures will hinder their chances of European glory this season.

Following Arsenal's 4-0 win over PSV in their first group-stage game at the Emirates on Wednesday (20 September), Henry was asked by fellow pundit Jamie Carragher whether the Gunners were capable of winning the Champions League this season.

The former Barcelona forward replied on CBS Sports (as quoted by Metro):

"It’s early, Jamie, really."

The former Liverpool defender then referenced the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, where the Gunners almost won the league title and proved to be great contenders to Manchester City. Henry then said:

"As a fan, I want them to win it. As a fan, I wish we could win it. But the depth, playing the league, playing all the competitions that you have to play in England… it might be too much."

However, he admitted that teams in the past have made it to the latter stages of the tournament despite all odds. The retired France international added:

"But if you said to me that Inter would get to the final last year I would’ve said no right from the start. If you said AC Milan would get to the semi final I would’ve said no. If you said to me, also, although I was playing for Arsenal, with that team we went to the final in 2006 I would’ve said no, the way the season was going, but we went."

It remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta's side can achieve European triumph this season.

"I would love them to win it" - Thierry Henry says Arsenal have 'got to believe' they can win the Champions League this season

Henry insists that the Gunners have to have belief in themselves that they can lift the Champions League trophy this season. The Frenchman also stated that the draw of fixtures that Arsenal will receive going forward in the tournament will affect their chances of winning the trophy.

Henry said:

"So you’ve got to believe, you never know what can happen, you have teams that are way ahead in terms of what people would say in terms of being in the competition, playing already, big games in that competition, winning it already, so those guys are ahead."

He added:

"But as you know, if you go through the group stage, who will you play, are you on the right side of the draw or not? I don’t have anything against Italian teams but last year they were on the right side of the draw, whatever people are saying to me. That also matters but as an Arsenal man I would love them to win it, obviously."

The Gunners were off to a great start to the 2023/24 Champions League campaign, returning to the tournament after six long years. The last time Arsenal were in the Champions League during the 2016-17 campaign, they were knocked out 10-2 (on aggregate) in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

They have secured an emphatic victory on their return to the Champions League. Arsenal won 4-0 against PSV thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, and Martin Odegaard.