“This bloke has worked with the best in the world” - Paul Merson says Manchester United must appoint La Liga giants’ coach

Paul Merson has urged Manchester United to replace Erik ten Hag with Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti this summer. The Red Devils are set to decide the Dutchman's future once the season concludes.

Ten Hag has a year left on his contract but speculation is growing over his future. The Mirror reports that the mood at Old Trafford is miserable and the squad are convinced their manager is going to be sacked. Several names have been linked as potential replacements such as Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate.

Merson thinks Manchester United should try and bring Ancelotti back to the Premier League to reawaken the sleeping giants. The Arsenal legend suggested to Sky Sports that the Italian coach could move on if he guides Madrid to the Champions League:

"I think they need Ancelotti, I know Ancelotti's got another year left at Real Madrid but they could go on and win the Champions League. I know he's not a step forward but you bring him in for a year, you've got Sir Jim Ratcliffe upstairs, you get him in, you get him in for a year and he comes and he goes at the end of the season: 'Keep him, get rid of him, he's a bad egg get rid of him'."

Ancelotti is one of the greatest managers in history having coached Madrid, AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich. The Italian has won four Champions League trophies and titles in England, Spain, Italy Germany, and France. He's also worked with iconic players such as Luka Modric and Paolo Maldini and worked with assistants such as Zinedine Zidane.

Merson alluded to this while explaining how Los Blancos' superstar-filled team works hard for their boss:

"This bloke has worked with the best in the world with the best in the world. You watch this Real Madrid team they've got superstars and they run around and that's because of the manager."

Ancelotti signed a contract extension keeping him tied to Madrid until June 2026. Thus, Manchester United would have some convincing to do to try and prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu as early as this summer.

'Carletto' has guided Los Merengues to the La Liga title and Supercopa de Espana this season. His side face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on June 1.

Manchester United reportedly approached Carlo Ancelotti over replacing Erik ten Hag

Carlo Ancelotti has previously been on Manchester United's managerial wishlist.

Manchester United appear to have already heeded Merson's advice as they previously tried sounding out his availability. That's according to El Chiringuito TV who in October reported that the Red Devils had targeted Ancelotti.

It should be noted that this report came before Ancelotti extended his Madrid contract. It also came before Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team's acquisition of a 27.7% stake in the club was finalized.

However, Ancelotti was previously on Manchester United's radar a few years ago but resisted the 13-time Premier League giants. His spells in the English top-flight were at Chelsea where he won the league and the FA Cup and with Everton.