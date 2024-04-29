“This guy has got something” - Ian Wright claims struggling Chelsea star could come good under ‘right’ manager

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed Nicolas Jackson to come good at Chelsea. He believes that the forward has the pace and link-up required to flourish but lacks the finishing touch.

Speaking on his podcast Wrighty's House, the former Gunners forward claimed that the right manager can help Jackson become a top striker. He sees a player who is ready to burst onto the scene. He said:

"I'm seeing Nicolas Jackson by the way. I watched him fully again against Aston Villa and I have watched him in the last three or four games and the chances that he has missed always take precedent when people are talking about him, but I am seeing that guy's pace, his link, his touch. Something is happening, if he gets that goalscoring right there is something in there, I'm telling you.

"He did some brilliant stuff. I have seen flashes that under the right manager, and if he has the energy and the mind and personality for it, this guy has got something. I am telling you."

Jackson has scored 10 goals and assisted four times in the Premier League this season. He has three goals and an assist in cup competitions for Chelsea.

Gary Neville backs Nicolas Jackson to do well at Chelsea

Football pundit Gary Neville also praised Nicolas Jackson. He believes that the Chelsea star can be a good backup striker, saying on the Gary Neville podcast:

"I actually like Nicolas Jackson. That might be an unpopular opinion on here, but I like him. I think he has a lot to give. He's a young player. I think they he cost...not stupid money but it's his first full season in the Premier League, he's scored quite a few goals and he keeps going.

"There's a lot to be said about that. He might not be striker number 1 but if he was your striker number two or number three in a squad of 18 to 20 players, you'd say 'I'll take that'."

Jackson was signed for £30 million from Villarreal last summer. The 22-year-old has been their frontman this season with Christopher Nkunku injured for most of the term.