“This team are just soft" - Pundit slams Chelsea and believes Graham Potter will get the sack soon

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara has lambasted Chelsea for their extremely poor form this season.

The Blues have failed to secure a single victory since the turn of the year under Graham Potter. According to O'Hara, the English manager is dangerously close to being sacked by the club.

SPORTbible @sportbible João Félix’s goal against West Ham will win Chelsea’s February Goal of the Month award.



Because it was their only goal this month. João Félix’s goal against West Ham will win Chelsea’s February Goal of the Month award. Because it was their only goal this month. https://t.co/4JHek29Xor

He told talkSPORT:

"This team are just soft, they’ve got no fight, they’ve got no passion. The team looks like it’s just going to get beaten every week, and that’s unacceptable for me. Chelsea are all over the place by the way, I mean they are so bad. I said about a month ago they look like Brighton, they look soft."

O'Hara further claimed that Potter's previous club, Brighton & Hove Albion, are currently a better side under Roberto de Zerbi than Chelsea. He said:

“They’re worse than Brighton, Brighton are a way better team than this Chelsea side. I can’t believe how bad they are and I don’t know what they’re doing in terms of taking this club forward. Potter must be under huge pressure now."

He added:

"I can’t believe they’re still talking about him staying on at the football club because it hasn’t worked out. The players are not getting out of Potter what they should be getting out of it. I don’t think it’s far before he gets the sack.”

Chelsea are currently 10th in the Premier League table amid a dismal season. The west London outfit have suffered more defeats (9) than wins (8) in the English top tier this term. They find themselves closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Chelsea recently lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in a disappointing away fixture on February 26.

"I think his time’s up" - O'Hara predicts Chelsea boss will 'get the sack' after getting 'knocked out' of Champions League

Chelsea are currently competing in the UEFA Champions League. However, their place in the European tournament is in jeopardy after their 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT



telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Chelsea's owners continue to back Graham Potter but there is now a growing feeling that the next two games will be make or break for him. It's not just the owners' faith that is being tested either... #CFC Chelsea's owners continue to back Graham Potter but there is now a growing feeling that the next two games will be make or break for him. It's not just the owners' faith that is being tested either...#CFC telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

O'Hara believes the Blues will be knocked out of the Champions League by the German outfit, following which Potter will be relieved of his managerial duties.

When asked if the former Brighton manager could recover and have a future at Stamford Bridge, O'Hara said:

“No, I don’t think he can. I think his time’s up, I really do. I think they’re going to get knocked out by Borussia Dortmund, they’ve got Leeds coming up and then they’ve got Dortmund. I think they lose against them and go out of the Champions League and I think he’s gonna get the sack."

He added:

“I just don’t think the are just having what he’s about. I just don’t think they like his tactics, I think it’s very pragmatic, it’s boring. They’re not exciting to watch and I just think he’s going to struggle to overcome this and Todd Boehly, in the end, you don’t spend £600million and then get a manager who doesn’t get results.”

The Blues will next face Leeds United at home in the league on Saturday, March 4. They will then host Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture on March 7.

Poll : 0 votes