"Very happy to wear this shirt again" - Enzo Fernandez reacts on social media as Chelsea defeat Brighton in pre-season fixture

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez shared his delight on Twitter in wearing the club's jersey after their win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, July 22.

The west London outfit secured a 4-3 win in the pre-season friendly. Christopher Nkunku, Mykhailo Mudryk, Conor Gallagher, and Nicolas Jackson scored for the Blues.

This victory marks Mauricio Pochettino's second success as manager after defeating Wrexham 5-0 earlier in the week.

Speaking after his side's latest friendly clash, Enzo Fernandez wrote on Twitter:

"Very happy to wear this shirt again. We keep going in the best way, come on Chelsea."

Muy contento de volver a usar esta camiseta. Nos seguimos preparando de la mejor manera, vamos Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/xz0Jc1xbSj Very happy to wear this shirt again. We keep going in the best way, come on Chelsea.Muy contento de volver a usar esta camiseta. Nos seguimos preparando de la mejor manera, vamos Chelsea.

The Blues are still on the hunt for a midfield partner to accompany Fernandez. They have parted ways with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer.

The Premier League outfit have now been heavily linked with Moises Caicedo of Brighton this summer (via Fabrizio Romano).

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has spent just half a season so far at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder completed his from Benfica for a British transfer record of €121 million this January after impressing in the FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

The youngster was able to get his hands on the coveted trophy as his nation beat France on penalties in the final. He won the Young Player of the Year award.

The Argentina international has made 22 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, providing two assists.

Brighton manager provides Moises Caicedo update amidst Chelsea interest

Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi has stated that Chelsea target Moises Caicedo will be included in his squad for next season. The Seagulls reportedly rejected the Blues' bid of £70 million earlier this week (via BBC Sport).

While speaking during the club's pre-season tour of the USA, De Zerbi said:

"At the moment Moises is a Brighton player. I spoke with [club owner] Tony Bloom and he told me if the conditions don't change, Moises stays with us. For me it should be great news because it is difficult to find another player like Moises."

He added:

"If Moises leaves we have to find another player of the same level because we deserve to play the next season with the same."

The Italian tactician also denied the rumors claiming that he agreed to the midfielder's exit in the summer.