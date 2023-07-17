"Vitor Roque is better than Endrick" - Barcelona new signing's agent makes bullish claim involving Real Madrid attacker

New Barcelona signing Vitor Roque's agent, Andre Cury, has claimed that his client is better than Real Madrid's new signing Endrick. He believes that Roque will be leading the attack for Brazil soon.

Barcelona signed 18-year-old Roque earlier this month, but he will only be joining them in January 2024. Real Madrid also secured a top-prospect signing earlier this year after agreeing a deal with Palmeiras, but Endrick will be moving to Madrid next summer.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cury claimed that his client Roque was the future of Brazil football and stated that he was much better than Endrick. He said as per SPORT:

"If you ask me who has made a better hiring Barca or Madrid, it's very clear. I have already said it in other interviews and I reiterate it again. In my opinion, Vitor is better than Endrick. Always in my life I try to be impartial, but I see Vitor Roque playing wearing the number nine for Brazil, for everything he does in every game with Athletico Paranaense."

The Catalan side have agreed to pay €35 million to Athletico Paranaense, with another €10 million in add-ons. The agent has added that the fixed amount is a little lower than what has been reported but did not reveal the exact amount.

Endrick has scored four goals in 13 matches in the Brazilian Serie A this season, while Roque has scored eight in 14.

Barcelona signing will soon be worth €200 million, claims agent

Vitor Roque's agent, Andre Cury, has claimed that his client will be worth €200 million soon. He added that the youngster was lured from Athletico Paranaense by Deco and the desire to play for Barcelona.

Speaking to SPORT, Cury stated that the Catalan side had got a gem and they were to get a €200 million worth talent for just €45 million if the add-on clauses are met. He said:

"Deco was a fundamental piece in this operation. I had been taking to him about Roque since May 2022. It's a fantastic operation for Barca. If all the bonuses are met, it will mean that Roque is worth €200 million."

Roque was a target for Arsenal and Chelsea but chose to join the Catalan side, as per SPORT. The two Premier League clubs were also keen on signing him, but could not strike a deal.